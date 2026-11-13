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Costa Coffee and NEXT Extend Partnership Through 2036 in the UK
By D. L. Gemeda,7 days ago
Costa Coffee and NEXT Extend Partnership Through 2036, Anchored by Flagship Bluewater Opening in the UK. Costa Coffee has secured a decade-long extension of its partnership with NEXT, ensuring the two brands will continue to operate cafés within NEXT stores across the UK until at least January 2036. The agreement builds on a relationship that began with a single concession in 2011 and has since expanded to more than 140 locations nationwide.