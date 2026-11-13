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The Minnesota Twins shook up the front office after 2016’s Total System Failure (TM)
By Zach Koenig,7 days ago
The 2016 Minnesota Twins were a tough nut to crack in terms of how to move forward after Total System Failure (TM). Clearly something needed to be done, yet the club also looked pretty well-set with a talented young core. So, instead of shaking up the on-field product all that much, the Pohlad ownership group turned their attention to the business-suit class.