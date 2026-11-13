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Keurig Dr Pepper Raises $2 Billion to Cut Debt Ahead of Split; Global Coffee Co. to Stand Alone
By D. L. Gemeda,7 days ago
Keurig Dr Pepper Raises $2 Billion to Cut Debt Ahead of Split; Global Coffee Co. to Stand Alone. Keurig Dr Pepper said Thursday it raised about $2 billion through a public stock offering as the beverage maker seeks to reduce debt before its planned separation into two publicly traded companies, including a standalone Global Coffee Co. The offering was priced at $34.50 per share and comprised nearly 58 million shares. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley served as joint book-running managers, and underwriters were granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $300 million of shares at the offering price.
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