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Sprouts Farmers Market Plans $4.5 Million Store in Dripping Springs
By Johana Mukandila,7 days ago
Grocery options could soon expand in Dripping Springs, where Sprouts Farmers Market is planning a new store along Highway 290. According to a project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), the proposed grocery store will span approximately 23,262 square feet. The project carries an estimated construction cost of $4.5 million.