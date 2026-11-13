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Exclusive: Rainbow Housing Pays $42M for LA Senior Community
By Louisa Miclaus,5 days ago
The affordable property previously traded for $18 million. Rainbow Housing has purchased Norwalk Tower Apartments, an 185-unit affordable and age-restricted community in Norwalk, Calif., according to Yardi Matrix information. Preservation Partners sold the asset for $41.9 million or $226.678 per unit. Rainbow financed the acquisition with an undisclosed amount drawn...
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