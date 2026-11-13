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Le Mars school officials report second threat
By Peggy Senzarino Editor,7 days ago
LE MARS — For the second time in two weeks, the Le Mars Community School District is investigating an alleged threat to school safety. The first incident occurred last week when a student reported hearing a fellow student make threatening comments. The incident was reported to Le Mars Police and following an investigation, found to not be credible. Then on Thursday, Nov. 12, a middle school student made comments about a potential threat to school safety. Police again investigated and determined the threat to not be credible.