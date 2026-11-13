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Allegheny County has more license plate readers than any other Pa. county. Here’s what’s at stake
By TK Vinod Kumar, University of Pittsburgh,7 days ago
Surveillance is a reality in the modern world. Security cameras record streets, stores, home entrances and even highways – and our phones keep track of where we go. Most of us likely don’t want to live like the characters in George Orwell’s novel “1984,” where an all-seeing government, Big Brother, is always watching. Yet technology used to fight crime has greatly increased the level of surveillance around the world.