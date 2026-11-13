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Tammy Greenwood, 69, Vincennes
By Tom Zimmerman,8 days ago
Tammy L. Greenwood, 69, of Vincennes, Indiana went to be with the Lord on November 10, 2026. She was born in Vincennes, Indiana on October 21, 1957, to the late James and Helen Parish. Tammy graduated from Lincoln High School in 1976 and continued her education with the Vincennes Beauty College. She was a member of the Central Church of Christ. Tammy was the life of the party and loved taking care of others. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping, cooking, baking, singing, watching game shows, collecting antiques, and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all.