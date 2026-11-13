\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=301BoX_1H3FpRPU00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=301BoX_1H3FpRPU00" width="630" height="354" >\u003c/figure>\u003cp>\u003cb>NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Commanders 24, Giants 21\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Raptors 112, 76ers 123\u003c/p>\u003cp>Pistons 144, Wizards 140\u003c/p>\u003cp>Mavericks 94, Timberwolves 133\u003c/p>\u003cp>Hornets 96, Suns 101\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Hurricanes 4, Kraken 1\u003c/p>\u003cp>Canadiens 5, Bruins 2\u003c/p>\u003cp>Wild 5, Maple Leafs 2\u003c/p>\u003cp>Avalanche 3, Senators 4\u003c/p>\u003cp>Capitals 2, Devils 5\u003c/p>\u003cp>Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 1\u003c/p>\u003cp>Red Wings 4, Panthers 5\u003c/p>\u003cp>Sabres 2, Blackhawks 3\u003c/p>\u003cp>Jets 8, Stars 3\u003c/p>\u003cp>Blues 1, Mammoth 0\u003c/p>\u003cp>Islanders 5, Kings 2\u003c/p>\u003cp>Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>