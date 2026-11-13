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Search Underway At Former Home Of Long-Missing Muncie Woman
7 days ago
MUNCIE – A search was underway on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the former home of a Muncie woman missing since 2013. A crew from the Muncie Sanitary District was using a truck equipped with a vacuum to remove sand from a cellar in a home along Delta Drive, in the unincorporated Hamilton Township community of Royerton, where Ashley Morris Mullis lived at the time of her September 2013 disappearance.