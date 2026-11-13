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US, Ukraine say Europe to join peace talks as Putin sticks to hardline stance
By Morgan AYRE,4 days ago
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and US envoy Jared Kushner said Thursday, November 12, Europe would join the next round of talks with Russia, as Vladimir Putin indicated Moscow will not compromise on its hardline demands to end almost five years of war. In a packed day of shuttle diplomacy following negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Kushner and fellow envoy Steve Witkoff held over four hours of talks with Putin in the Kremlin before jetting to debrief Zelensky in Dublin.
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