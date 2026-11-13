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AI-derived audience insights hurt results: What the numbers say
By Sara Karlovitch,7 days ago
From eliminating mundane tasks to the creation of full-fledged campaigns, artificial intelligence has become a central focus for marketers as departments feel the effects of budget constraints. Nearly 90% of senior industry professionals use AI daily, according to a survey by GWI. However, the technology isn’t without its drawbacks, with 80% of respondents saying they frequently encounter inaccurate or misleading AI findings.