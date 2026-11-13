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The Nieman Lab News-About-News Quiz, November 13, 2026
By Joshua Benton,7 days ago
It’s been another busy week. Recap it with the second edition of the Nieman Lab News-About-News Quiz, your weekly incentive to keep up with the latest happenings in the world of digital journalism. All questions are based on the week’s Nieman Lab stories or articles elsewhere that we’ve linked to in What We’re Reading. The quiz will appear here through November as a trial run; if people seem to like it, we’ll keep it going in 2027. Good luck!