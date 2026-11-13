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Erratic Sleep Schedule Increases Risk Of Depression, Anxiety, Study Finds
By HealthDay,4 days ago
By Dennis Thompson HealthDay ReporterFRIDAY, Nov. 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) — An erratic sleep schedule appears to negatively impact your mental health, a new study says. People who don’t consistently fall asleep and wake up at the same time every day tend to have more severe symptoms of anxiety, depression and loneliness, researchers reported Nov. 12 in the journal Scientific Reports.