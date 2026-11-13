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U.S. says it intercepted Iranian drones headed for Bahrain; Tehran claims strike on U.S. radar
By Associated Press,7 days ago
The U.S. military said Friday it intercepted two Iranian attack drones headed toward Bahrain, as Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it struck a U.S. early-warning radar system in the kingdom. CENTCOM, the U.S. command center covering the region, said there were no injuries or damage. Iran's official IRNA news agency quoted...