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Stephen Miller Appointment Signals Potential Shift in FDA Regulatory Policy
By GOAI Share To,8 days ago
Stephen Miller has secured a high-ranking position within the incoming administration, a development that has drawn significant attention from proponents of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement. Supporters of the movement, which advocates for substantial changes to federal health policy and the pharmaceutical industry, view Miller’s appointment as a strategic shift that aligns with their goals of challenging established practices at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).