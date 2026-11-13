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Mauricio Pochettino’s first six Manchester United games confirmed as tough start awaits
7 days ago
The Argentine is tasked with lifting Manchester United out of the relegation zone. Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach. The appointment of Pochettino has been driven by the Argentine's high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and...