undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How Mauricio Pochettino’s Man United could line up against Liverpool
7 days ago
Mauricio Pochettino is the new head coach of Manchester United having agreed to take over following the sacking of Michael Carrick. His first game in charge will be at the cauldron of Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday 22 November and, not only is it a contest imbued with history and rivalry, but it is also a match that United must show signs of improvement in.