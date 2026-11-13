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TOME-Math Corpus Boosts AI Mathematical Reasoning by 16.7 Points
By Timothy Morano,7 days ago
A groundbreaking AI research paper, Scaling Mathematical Proof Supervision from Structured Textbooks, published on November 13, 2026, introduces TOME-Math (Textbook-Oriented Mathematical Evidence), a large-scale corpus designed to enhance mathematical reasoning in language models. Developed by lead authors Youqing Fang, Zhouqi Hua, Yinhao Tang, Yuzhe Gu, and Lingkai Kong, the study demonstrates a significant 16.7 percentage-point improvement in model performance when fine-tuned on this dataset.