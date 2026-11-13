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Southeastern to Celebrate Graduates in Two Commencement Ceremonies
7 days ago
Southeastern Louisiana University will celebrate its graduates at two commencement ceremonies to be held at the University Center Saturday, Dec. 12. The first ceremony at 10 a.m. will honor the undergraduate and graduate students from the Colleges of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and Education, Health and Human Sciences. Scheduled at 3 p.m., the second ceremony will honor students from the Colleges of Business, Nursing, and Science and Technology.