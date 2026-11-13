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Karl Rove: Texas midterms ‘would have been different’ if Cornyn received Senate nomination over Paxton
By Michael Adkison,7 days ago
In an interview with Houston Public Media, the former Bush Administration official said he was surprised by the depth of Democrats’ success in the midterm election but said Texas had “special circumstances” with its Senate race. Republican strategist and former Bush Administration official Karl Rove called the...
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