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Drought situation continues to improve despite lack of rain over the summer months
By Mark Anthony,7 days ago
(Undated)--The drought situation has improved immensely across the area in recent weeks with adequate amounts of moisture this fall. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 38.83 percent of Minnesota is now abnormally dry. This has improved from 73.51 percent the previous week. In addition, 7.37 percent of Minnesota is now in a moderate drought, which is down from 27.78 percent a week ago.