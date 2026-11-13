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92nd Annual Chief’s Cup Game
By Joseph Duncan,8 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– It’s a Charlotte baseball tradition dating back to the 1930s, and it’s bringing some friendly competition back to the Queen City! The 92nd Annual Charlotte Chief’s Cup is happening this Saturday, featuring a showdown between the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Blue Hornets and the Charlotte Fire Department’s Blaze. The game supports community, celebrates our first responders and brings families together for a fun afternoon of baseball. Joining us now is Tommy Viola to tell us what fans can expect!