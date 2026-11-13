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Something is missing on a slightly confusing Nocturne
By Ben Rosenstock,7 days ago
As Nocturne moves closer to its midpoint, I remain vaguely entertained and mostly interested in the outcome of its central story—but it’s also becoming clear that something is missing. Much of that comes down to the characterization: That first pair of episodes did most of the heavy lifting in laying out who these people are and what drives them, but it wasn’t quite enough. As a result, they’re starting to feel like chess pieces, slowly shuffling around the board without making any truly surprising moves.