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Many Medications May Interact With Grapefruit—Here’s What Experts Want You to Know
By Casey Clark,7 days ago
Grapefruit is a delicious addition to many breakfasts (and cocktails!) but you may want to think twice before adding it to your plate. According to experts, there are a surprising number of grapefruit and medication interactions you should know. The citrus can affect how much of a medication gets into your bloodstream, meaning you may get much more or much less of a dose than you should. In other words, some drugs may build up to potentially dangerous levels, while others may not be absorbed as effectively.