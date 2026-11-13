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Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo No. 7 Tribute Set for Denmark Clash in Braga Saturday
By Edward Perovic,8 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo may have played his final game for Portugal, but his No. 7 will take center stage one more time. The national team has planned a special tribute for its former captain before Saturday’s UEFA Nations League meeting with Denmark, with every player set to walk onto the pitch wearing the iconic number. The UEFA Nations League fixture in Braga will also include a special moment in the seventh minute, giving supporters another opportunity to celebrate one of the greatest players in Portuguese football history.