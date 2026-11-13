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Update: Andes Tower Hills is making snow as season is close to getting underway
By Mark Anthony,7 days ago
(Kensington, MN)—Andes Tower Hills had an update on Thursday evening about what is happening there, with our lack of snow this fall. Never fear, however, as Tom Anderson says they are "out making snow." On Thursday night, they turned on the snow guns and for those who love to ski, it is a sound you love to hear. He says they are "out cranking out snow and the ground is turning white."