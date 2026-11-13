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A study finds a rise in early-stage cancer diagnoses may have been a driving factor in Iowa’s increasing cancer rate
8 days ago
A study finds a rise in early-stage cancer diagnoses may have been a driving factor in Iowa’s increasing cancer rate. The American Cancer Society looked at cancer in Iowa between 2001 and 2022 and found Iowa’s cancer rates started to rise compared to neighboring states after 2013. Daniel Wiese, a principal scientist for the cancer society, says cancer screening and prevention played a role, particularly for early-stage prostate cancer and breast cancer. Wiese says, “People were diagnosed with cancers early, or at such an early stage, which is actually good for the patients at the same time, because at those stages, cancers are usually better treatable.” Iowa has the second highest rate of new cancer diagnoses in the country and is one of three states with a rising rate of cancer cases. Wiese says the research finds a rise in early detection played a role in the increase in Iowa’s cancer cases. “The major increases for men were happening in prostate cancer for localized stage and for melanoma, which were detected earlier,” Wiese says. “This was even more noticeable for women in terms of breast cancer, where we saw the largest increase, specifically at the localized stage.” Wiese says further research needs to be conducted on environmental and health factors.
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