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Peoria city leaders set sights on redevelopment of Northwoods Mall area
By WCBU,8 days ago
A state-sponsored economic development incentive could facilitate a revitalization and transformation of the Northwoods Mall site in Peoria. The city intends to establish an Illinois STAR Bond District, which stands for sales tax and revenue, with the hope of attracting destination-based retail, entertainment and tourism opportunities. “This is a huge...
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