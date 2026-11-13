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World Aquatics Names Host of 2027 World Junior Championships
By John Lohn - Editor-in-Chief,7 days ago
World Aquatics Names Host of 2027 World Junior Championships. World Aquatics has announced that Oeiras, Portugal will serve as the host of the 2027 World Junior Championships, where more than 600 athletes are expected to represent 90 countries. The dates for the competition will be August 16-21 at the Jamor Swimming Pool Complex. Portugal will become the 10th country to host the World Junior Champs, with Peru the only nation to have been a two-time host.