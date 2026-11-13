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Microbiology Lab Readiness and Education in AMR Care
7 days ago
Early collaboration with microbiology laboratories, reflex testing algorithms, and mechanism-based teaching help ensure that new antimicrobials reach the right patients and that resistance results are interpreted correctly. New antimicrobials help patients only when laboratories can test them and clinicians understand what the results mean, so implementation depends on partnerships with...