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Herbert George Ferguson
By Ocala-News.com Obituaries,7 days ago
Herbert George Ferguson, affectionately known as “Fergie,” was born on April 6, 1935, in Kingston, Jamaica, to Stephanie and Leslie. His early years were shaped by an unconventional childhood. At the age of five, he was adopted and raised by his grandmother, who became a significant influence in his life. Having lost his father at a very tender age, Herbert’s formative years helped shape the independent, strong-willed, and self-reliant man he would become. At 15, he met his sister, Rose Brown, for the very first time, adding another chapter to his family’s story.