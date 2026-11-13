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Mercer On Mission Vietnam: Where a promise became a mission
By Jennifer Fairfield-Williams,7 days ago
Hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese residents have lost limbs due to injuries, accidents and medical complications. Amputees often rely on primitive prosthetics or crutches or have no assistive devices. Each summer, since 2009, a Mercer On Mission team travels to Vietnam to fit amputees with prosthetic limbs, allowing many to return to work and support their families.