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Alexandria Film Festival turns 20, holiday lights’ last run in this weekend’s lineup
By Emily Leayman,7 days ago
More activities are moving indoors and holiday events are starting to appear around Alexandria in mid-November. This weekend, the Alexandria Film Festival celebrates 20 years, and the newly-renamed Bright Nights—The Winter Village at Cameron Run returns for its final season. Other highlights include the Banned Books Speakeasy and specialty tours at Fort Ward Museum and Lee-Fendall House.
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