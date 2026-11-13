undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
"Mayday, Mayday, Mayday": Sightseeing Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in NJ
7 days ago
A New York sightseeing helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Bayonne, New Jersey, on Tuesday after experiencing sudden engine issues. During the harrowing incident, the pilot issued a "Mayday" call to air traffic control, reporting low altitude and an "engine out" before stating, "We need to land outside of the airport." The aircraft, operated by Fly Nyon, had taken off from Kearney, New Jersey, and was conducting a maintenance flight at the time. Despite the terrifying ordeal, the pilot successfully landed the helicopter on a pier. Both people on board walked away unharmed, though the aircraft sustained significant damage; its tail was completely ripped off and left hanging on a nearby fence. Federal investigators are currently looking into the cause of the engine failure.