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Inside Singapore Airlines' $1.6 Billion Upgrade: The "Largest Double Bed in the Skies"
7 days ago
Singapore Airlines is raising the bar for luxury travel with a massive $1.6 billion cabin overhaul set to launch next year. In First Class, the airline has unveiled the largest double bed ever offered on a commercial flight. With the center privacy separator lowered, the suites recline to combine into a master bedroom of sorts for couples, complete with premium comfort and new cotton pajamas. The sweeping redesign also brings major changes to the rest of the aircraft. Business Class is getting an upgrade with sliding privacy doors, wireless phone charging, and race-car-style seats crafted by BMW's Designworks—though the sleek new aesthetic has sparked some debate online among aviation enthusiasts who compared the look to a doctor's office. Meanwhile, Economy Class passengers will enjoy 4K resolution entertainment screens and redesigned seats offering increased knee and shin clearance. To top it off, the airline is introducing 100 new menu items, including decadent options like poached lobster in champagne sauce and sambal short rib.