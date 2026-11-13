undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Outlook, Teams, And Copilot Are Down: Here’s What We Know
By Outlook, Teams, And Copilot Are Down: Here’s What We Know,7 days ago
A massive global Microsoft outage has entered its second day, severely disrupting essential services, government operations, and businesses across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The technical failure, which began around 6:00 PM GMT on Thursday, has knocked out core productivity platforms including Outlook, Teams, and Copilot, leaving millions of users struggling with prolonged communication blackouts and operational delays.