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My Favorite Album: THIEF Swims in the Undertow
7 days ago
Dylan Neal, the brain behind Los Angeles-based dark electronic project THIEF, told us about his love for a Tool classic... Dylan Neal: Picking a favorite album is like picking your favorite child. Or picking your favorite knife. Any decision leaves something you love behind and, if memory serves, such a question was actually an article in the first draft of the Geneva Convention (Geneva Convention (II) for the Condition for Interviews, Aug. 12, 1949, Common Article 6). But I shall rise to the occasion: Tool’s 1993 first full-length album Undertow is an album that has never weathered for me. It was pivotal in showing me what angry music can emotionally achieve. It continues to meet me wherever I am in life, from a young angsty teenager to a man with sudden streaks of wiry white hair.