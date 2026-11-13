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Pomona Police Respond to In-N-Out After Man Shows Up with Gunshot Wounds
By Contributing Editor,7 days ago
A man was in the hospital Friday after being found at an In-N-Out Burger in Pomona with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers with the Pomona Police Department responded to several calls at 10:11 p.m. outside of the In-N-Out Burger at 2505 South Garey Avenue and discovered the victim, a spokesman for the Pomona police told City News Service.
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