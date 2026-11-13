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Hodge says Mercer exposed WVU’s physicality problem
By Brad Smith,8 days ago
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia. West Virginia improved to 3-0 with a 75-61 win over Mercer on Thursday night, but coach Ross Hodge left Hope Coliseum focused on a warning that matters more than the final margin. The Bears, he said afterward, played with greater physicality for much of the game and forced the Mountaineers to win without consistently controlling the toughest possessions.
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