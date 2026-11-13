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Singapore Airlines unveils its new First & Business Class cabins
7 days ago
Friday newsletters feature travel contests, tips, or news. Today: Singapore Airlines unveils its new First & Business Class cabins. Singapore Airlines has finally lifted the curtain on its highly anticipated next-generation cabin products, revealing an entirely new generation of First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class seats. The unveiling took place in Singapore on 6 November 2026, during a major launch event at Marina Bay Sands, attended by Singapore’s Minister for Transport, Jeffrey Siow, and hosted by the airline’s senior management.