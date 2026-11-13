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Bristol Borough School Board to vote on new superintendent – Bucks Round-Up – November 13, 2026
7 days ago
Bristol Borough School Board to vote on new superintendent. The Bristol Borough Board of School Directors will vote November 19 on whether to confirm Hope Grant as the district’s next superintendent. Grant brings more than 26 years of public education experience, including six years as assistant superintendent of the Trenton Public School District and nearly fifteen years as a high school principal. Her nomination follows a superintendent search facilitated by the Bucks County Intermediate Unit that attracted 23 applicants from five states: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. During her tenure in Trenton, Grant focused on improving student achievement, reducing chronic absenteeism, expanding college and career-readiness opportunities, and strengthening community partnerships. As principal of Trenton Central High School, she oversaw approximately 1,600 students and implemented a student progress plan associated with a 33-percent increase in the school’s four-year graduation rate between 2013 and 2018. She also helped more than double the number of students earning college credit while still in high school. Grant holds three degrees, including a bachelor’s degree from Hampton University and master’s degrees from Norfolk State University and The College of New Jersey. She also holds Pennsylvania superintendent qualifications.