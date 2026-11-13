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Upper Darby Police Probe Hazel Avenue Door Kick Caught on Camera
By Angela Martinez,7 days ago
Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, a group of children ran toward Bridgette Cooper's front door on Hazel Avenue in Upper Darby. One of them kicked it open. Her husband was home. Cooper told NBC10 Philadelphia the impact startled him and sent debris onto the floor. She believes the kick may be connected to a social media trend. Upper Darby police are investigating and have not determined whether a crime was committed.
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