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Cortland YMCA’s 1st Breakfast For a Cause Shares Stories of Inspiration
7 days ago
In October, the Cortland YMCA held their first-ever Breakfast for a Cause, which put participants’ stories at the center of the organization’s annual campaign. The YMCA says the event featured Cortland Alderperson Katy Silliman, who shared her experience in regaining her strength after cancer. It also featured Daphne Guy, who spoke about EnhanceFitness, a free group exercise program that assists older adults in staying active and connected.