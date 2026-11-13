undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Microsoft Outlook Outage Drags On; Repairs Progressing
By Contributing Editor,7 days ago
A global Microsoft Outlook outage was continuing Friday, impacting untold thousands of individuals and businesses struggling to access their email and other electronic services, and while Microsoft reported progress on restoration, there was no estimate when repairs would be complete. It remained unclear what prompted the outage, which began Thursday...