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Palm Beach County Foster Mom Turns Household of One Into Family of Three
By Julian "Jules" Castillo,7 days ago
Palm Beach County Courthouse — Venue for Adoption Day Event. A single mother in Palm Beach County turned her household of one into a family of three this year, adopting sisters Ana and Payton after the girls could not reunite with their birth family. Latisha Williams, a single mother and foster parent, says what began as fostering quickly became something much bigger.