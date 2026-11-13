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Falcons announce two-year contract extension with C.J. Henderson
By Michael David Smith,7 days ago
Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson has agreed to a new contract. The Falcons announced today that Henderson has signed a two-year extension. This is Henderson’s second season on the Falcons, but last year he was mostly a practice squad player who was only active for four games. This year, Henderson has started the last six games at boundary corner after A.J. Terrell went on injured reserve, and Henderson has played very well in his place. Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich praised Henderson for how well he has played after being thrust into a new role.