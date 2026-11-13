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Director Steve Miner Returns For a ‘Friday the 13th’ Reboot
By Caleb Williams,7 days ago
Steve Miner is set to return and direct a new Friday the 13th theatrical film after directing Part II & III in the 1980s. Today, a new report announced that a new Friday the 13th theatrical film is in early development. Steve Miner is set to return and direct the film after directing Part II and Part III in the 80s, which first introduced Jason Voorhees in his iconic hockey mask. This will be the first feature film released since the 2009 modern reboot, and it comes off the heels of A24’s Crystal Lake prequel TV series. The film rights have been tied up in litigation since the 2009 film. Screenwriter David Fliegel is set to pen this new iteration, which is also ironically the 13th film in the franchise. The film is going back to its independent roots, as it will be financed by the Barsamian family, which controls the franchise through their company, Horror, Inc.