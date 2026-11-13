undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ex-Broward elementary school employee accused of possessing, sharing child sexual abuse material
7 days ago
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — An ex-Broward County elementary school employee was arrested Thursday after investigators said they discovered child sexual abuse material in his online accounts and on his cellphone, including videos depicting children as young as 3 years old and a video showing middle school-aged children in a school shower.