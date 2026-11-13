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PANTHERS MAY BE SCRAMBLING AT QB TONIGHT
3 days ago
Pitt plays its final home game of the season tonight at Acrisure Stadium, taking on Florida State. The Panthers’ starting quarterback, Holden Geriner, was listed yesterday as questionable for the game for an undisclosed reason. If he can’t go, true freshman Corey Dailey would likely get the start. Regular starter Mason Heintschel is out for the season after tearing his ACL on October 2nd.